The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in PSU banks and auto stocks amid cautiousness in the Asian markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.31 percent, or 141.83 points, higher at 45,568.80, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,393.85, up 38.10 points, or 0.29 percent.

Broader markets continue to outperform the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.90 percent and 0.86 percent respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT saw the most gains while Nifty Private Bank was the only to trade under pressure.

UPL, GAIL India, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies were the top Nifty50 gainers, while Sun Pharmaceuticals, Adani Ports & SEZ, Coal India, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top index losers.

Shares of Canara Bank jumped 5 percent after the bank launched QIP issue for up to Rs 2,000 crore at a floor price of 103.5 per share.

On the global front, Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as investors struggled to balance hopes for more economic stimulus and vaccines with anxiety over a surge in COVID-19 infections, a Reuters report said.

A mixed Asian open followed a similarly mixed Wall Street session with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closing at a record high as investors flocked to mega-cap growth stocks, while the two other major US indices fell.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.25%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.23% as gold miners rose on strong bullion prices, though gains were capped by losses in energy stocks triggered by an overnight slump in oil prices.