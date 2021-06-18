Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; IT, banks lead

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; IT, banks lead

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.47 percent, or 244.74 points higher at 52,568.07, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,756.50, up 65.10 points, or 0.41 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; IT, banks lead
    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in IT and banking stocks amid mixed global cues.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.47 percent, or 244.74 points higher at 52,568.07, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,756.50, up 65.10 points, or 0.41 percent.
    Broader markets supported the gains with the midcap and smallcap indices trading in the green.
    Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index saw the most gains followed by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG, while selling was seen in metal and auto indices in the early morning session.
    Adani Ports & SEZ, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, TCS and Infosys were the Nifty50 top gainers, while ONGC, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top index losers.
    The share price of PowerGrid Corporation of India gained over a percent after the company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose 6 percent to Rs 3,526.23 crore from Rs 3,313.47 crore, and revenue increased to Rs 10,816.33 crore from Rs 10,507.65 crore, YoY. The company’s board of directors recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1.
    Globally, Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were set for a weekly loss, while the US dollar hovered near two-month highs as investors continued to digest comments from the US Federal Reserve projecting interest rate hikes in 2023, said a Reuters report.
    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely above water in morning trade after four sessions in the red, edging up 0.01 percent.
    Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.53 percent and Seoul’s KOSPI was up 0.16 percent. Chinese blue chips swung between gains and losses, and were last down 0.1 percent. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.31 percent.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Sharp fall in metal prices, here’s why

    Next Article

    Fed taper talk: Market watchers see volatility ahead with buying opportunity

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports657.55 10.65 1.65
    Divis Labs4,335.40 33.05 0.77
    Infosys1,505.50 10.20 0.68
    Bajaj Auto4,073.90 20.00 0.49
    HCL Tech990.25 3.85 0.39
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,504.80 7.75 0.52
    HCL Tech990.75 4.40 0.45
    Bajaj Auto4,074.20 15.20 0.37
    Bajaj Finserv11,860.00 41.95 0.35
    HDFC Bank1,470.65 4.70 0.32
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports657.55 10.65
    Divis Labs4,335.40 33.05
    Infosys1,505.50 10.20
    Bajaj Auto4,073.90 20.00
    HCL Tech990.25 3.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,504.80 7.75
    HCL Tech990.75 4.40
    Bajaj Auto4,074.20 15.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,860.00 41.95
    HDFC Bank1,470.65 4.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.15250.07500.10
    Euro-Rupee88.34500.04800.05
    Pound-Rupee103.2050-0.0210-0.02
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67270.00090.13
    View More