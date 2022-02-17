Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues, easing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Indian equity benchmark indices started Thursday's session on a fairly positive note amid mixed global cues as Russia Ukraine conflict concerns eased.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was up 258.53 points or 0.45 percent at 58,255.21, and the Nifty was up 92.10 points or 0.53 percent at 17,414.30. About 1,387 shares have advanced, 360 shares declined, and 84 shares are unchanged.

However, the indices quickly retreated from their opening highs and fell into negative territory as selling pressure built on financial stocks in particular.

Titan, NTPC, M&M, HDFC, Wipro, L&T, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers, up 0.4-1 percent among the Sensex-30 shares.

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Indian Oil Corp and Eicher Motors were the top additional gainers on Nifty, trading 1.5-2.6 percent higher.

Shree Cement, Britannia, Ultratech Cement, Sun Pharma, HUL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, meanwhile, were the top losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up 0.5 percent each.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was the leading gainer, up 1 percent, followed by Nifty Realty, and Oil & Gas were up 0.4 percent each.