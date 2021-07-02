Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.22 percent, or 115.95 points higher at 52,434.55, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,705.85, up 25.85 points, or 0.16 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain
    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Friday following a mixed trade in Asian peers.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.22 percent, or 115.95 points higher at 52,434.55, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,705.85, up 25.85 points, or 0.16 percent.
    Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.66 percent and 0,25 percent, respectively.
    Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty gained, while IT and metal indices were under pressure in the early morning session.
    On the Nifty50, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, IOC and Coal India led the gains, while Hindustan Unilever, TCS, UPL, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top index losers.
    The share price of Hero MotoCorp gained over 1 percent after the company’s total motorcycles and scooters sales in June 2021 rose 3.8 percent to 469,160 units as against 451,983 units in the corresponding month last year.
    Globally, stocks in Asia were mixed in Friday trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched US jobs report set to be released later. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.77 percent lower.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Growth appears to be transitory, not inflation: EPFR Global

    Next Article

    Momentumisers: Here’s why Tata Elxsi is surging

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    TCS3,306.55 -34.95 -1.05
    Tata Steel1,151.20 -12.35 -1.06
    HDFC Life679.35 -6.40 -0.93
    HUL2,455.00 -23.00 -0.93
    Bajaj Finserv11,706.80 -109.65 -0.93
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    TCS3,304.00 -37.00 -1.11
    Tata Steel1,150.45 -12.90 -1.11
    Bajaj Finserv11,685.40 -127.70 -1.08
    HUL2,454.20 -22.55 -0.91
    HCL Tech978.25 -7.40 -0.75
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports715.05 11.95 1.70
    Divis Labs4,507.40 71.70 1.62
    Gland3,419.75 52.60 1.56
    ICICI Bank637.95 7.10 1.13
    IOC108.35 0.80 0.74
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank638.00 7.35 1.17
    Reliance2,113.90 16.15 0.77
    Bajaj Finance5,998.95 31.70 0.53
    SBI422.15 1.75 0.42
    IndusInd Bank1,011.05 3.45 0.34

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.67250.11000.15
    Euro-Rupee88.44700.10800.12
    Pound-Rupee102.82800.18900.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66920.00070.10
    View More