Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Friday following a mixed trade in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.22 percent, or 115.95 points higher at 52,434.55, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,705.85, up 25.85 points, or 0.16 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.66 percent and 0,25 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty gained, while IT and metal indices were under pressure in the early morning session.

On the Nifty50, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Adani Ports & SEZ, IOC and Coal India led the gains, while Hindustan Unilever, TCS, UPL, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel were the top index losers.

The share price of Hero MotoCorp gained over 1 percent after the company’s total motorcycles and scooters sales in June 2021 rose 3.8 percent to 469,160 units as against 451,983 units in the corresponding month last year.

Globally, stocks in Asia were mixed in Friday trade as investors look ahead to a closely-watched US jobs report set to be released later. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.77 percent lower.