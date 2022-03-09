Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mix global cues, firm crude oil prices

Indian equity benchmark indices extended gains to a second day on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

At 09:16 am, the 30-scrip Sensex index was up 142.42 points or 0.27 percent at 53,566.51, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark was up 41.90 points or 0.26 percent at 16,055.40. About 1,465 shares have advanced, 310 shares declined, and 57 shares are unchanged.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tech M, Dr Reddy's led the gains on the indices while Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

BPCL and Adani Ports were additional gainers on the Nifty, while Eicher Motors and SBI Life Insurance were additional losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, up to 0.7 percent higher.

Sectorally, Nifty Pharma, Realty and Healthcare Index gained over 1 percent each while Nifty Media was up 2.38 percent. Oil & Gas gained 0.78 percent while Bank traded flat. Nifty Metal was trading 0.68 percent lower.

Crude oil prices jumped while Asian stocks regained their footing on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new US ban on Russian oil.