Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI's monetary policy announcement

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher extending Tuesday's gains following positive cues from the global markets, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy announcement.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.91 percent or 524 points higher at 58,158. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,315 -- up 140 points or 0.8 percent. The broader market indices were also trading higher.

The top Nifty bluechips that opened in the green are Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, ONGC, and Tech Mahindra. Each scrip gained over 2-2.5 percent. Leading the losses were Coal India, HDFC Life, Hindalco, and NTPC. Among sectors, all the indices were trading in the green.

Globally, Asian shares extended gains, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant. However, overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent. Stateside, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.25 percent, following overnight gains.

Over in commodities, the US crude dipped 0.45 percent to $71.79 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.44 percent to $75.11 per barrel. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,789 an ounce, within its recent range. And rival inflation hedge, bitcoin was also calm after an exciting weekend, barely changed at $50,600.