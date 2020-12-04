Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI policy announcement; banks, metals lead Updated : December 04, 2020 09:35 AM IST Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.6 percent higher each. Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.