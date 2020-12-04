Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI policy announcement; banks, metals lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in metals and financial stocks ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy today.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.07 percent, or 33.26 points, higher at 44,665.91, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,177.40, up 43.50 points, or 0.33 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.6 percent higher each.

Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, Nifty Media and Nifty FMCG.

UltraTech Cement, ONGC, GAIL India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top index losers.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is expected to hold interest rates as persistent high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy leave no headroom for a rate cut.

Shares of Bharti Airtel gained over one percent after the company added 3.77 million new subscribers in September, pipping Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition after a gap of four years, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

Globally, Asian shares scaled a record high on Friday on the growing prospect of a large US economic package, while hopes that vaccine rollouts will boost the global economy underpinned investor sentiment, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, surpassing its Nov. 25 peak, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent on profit-taking.

