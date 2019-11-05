Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Yes Bank shares rise 6%

Indian shares opened flat on Tuesday as gains in metal and auto indices were capped by losses in IT and FMCG stocks. Asian peers rose in morning deals on increasing signs of a truce between the US and China.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 47 points higher at 40,349, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points to trade at 11,946.

Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, Sun Pharma, GAIL, Kotak Bank, and HCL Tech led the losses.

Sectoral indices were trading mixed at opening deals. Nifty Auto rose the most, up 0.56 percent, followed by Nifty Fin Services, up 0.33 percent. Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.25 percent and Nifty Pharma added 0.11 percent. However, Nifty Media fell 0.6 percent and Nifty FMCG declined 0.34 percent. Nifty IT also lost 0.26 percent at opening.

Yes Bank rose 6 percent after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of the private sector lender for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions.

Globally, Asian shares approached their July peak on Tuesday on signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the US economy is poised for solid, consumer-driven growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent after hitting a four-month high the previous day. China's mainland shares were little changed while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.34 percent to a one-year high after a market holiday on Monday.

