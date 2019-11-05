Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat; Yes Bank shares rise 6%
Updated : November 05, 2019 09:41 AM IST
Indian shares opened flat on Tuesday as gains in metal and auto indices were capped by losses in IT and FMCG stocks.
Meanwhile, Asian peers rose in morning deals on increasing signs of a truce between the US and China.
At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 47 points higher at 40,349, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points to trade at 11,946.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more