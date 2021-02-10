Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat with positive bias amid mixed global cues; metals, banks gain Updated : February 10, 2021 09:31 AM IST Broader markets traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.76 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively. Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply