Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat with positive bias amid mixed global cues; metals, banks gain

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Wednesday led by gains in metals and banking stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.05 percent, or 26.81 points higher at 51,355.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,119.05, up 9.75 points, or 0.06 percent.

Broader markets traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.76 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Barring Nifty IT, all the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance, BPCL and Hindalco Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Infosys, L&T, PowerGrid Corporation, HDFC Banka and Maruti Suzuki were the top index losers.

Shares of Tata Steel gained over 2 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,989 crore in Q3FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,166 crore, YoY, while revenue rose 11.5 percent to Rs 39,594 crore from Rs 35,520 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery supported sentiment, although concerns about the sustainability of a recent risk rally are likely to cap gains.