The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday as gains in pharma and FMCG stocks were countered by selling in financial stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 95.67 points, higher at 38,068.89, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,244.45, up 22.05 points, or 0.20 percent.

Broader markets gained with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading 0.2 and 0.3 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal ad Nifty Private Bank declined while Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media were trading in the green.

BPCL, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Cipla and Mahindra & Mahindra were the Nifty50 top gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Adani Ports & SEZ and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained after it announced that US-based private equity firm General Atlantic will invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 0.84 percent stake, the third strategic investment in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), within a month.

Globally, Asian shares slipped and the dollar was under pressure on Wednesday in the lead up to the first US presidential debate, as financial markets looked to take a measure of both candidates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent in early trade. It is headed for a monthly drop of 3.3 percent, the largest fall since March.