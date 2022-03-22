Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; broader markets subdued, India Vix spurts above 1%

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday as global sentiment remained subdued amid a sharp rally in oil prices again.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 135.42 points or 0.24 percent at 57,157.07, and the Nifty was down 29.10 points or 0.17 percent at 17,088.50. About 1,066 shares have advanced, 758 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Wipro, TCS, Tech M, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's were among the handful of top gainers among the Sensex-30 shares. HUL, Nestle, Ultractech Cement, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC twins were the top losers.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were mixed with the former down by 0.2 percent, and the latter in green with equal gains.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Auto FMCG, Financials, Realty were all in red with losses between 0.5-1 percent. Oil & Gas, IT and Metal indices were putting up a strong show, trading up to 1.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Monday that, after rejecting the "temptation" to reverse monetary policy in the past two years due to periodic spikes in inflation rates, it will continue to support growth and keep the system adequately stocked with liquidity to boost productive sectors.

Apart from this, investors will also keep an eye on developments in the Russia-Ukraine war . The European Council will meet on Thursday and Friday. The market will be watching to see if the EU considers imposing sanctions on Russia's energy imports.

Global Market

Globally, markets were lower overnight after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to move "expeditiously" to raise rates, signalling that the bank could possibly go more aggressive in hiking rates to tame inflation. Powell said that the central bank is ready to raise interest rates by over 25 basis points ahead if needed.

Oil prices bounced back from the recent steep correction amid supply worries. Brent futures soared 8.8 percent to $106.64 a barrel, and WTI crude zoomed 7.9 per cent to $102.98 a barrel.

Major markets in Asia traded mixed on Tuesday as Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3 percent and Kospi added 0.4 percent. However, Taiwan slipped 0.5 percent.