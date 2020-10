The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday amid weakness in global peers on dampened investor risk appetite.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.01 percent, or 2.32 points, lower at 40,623.19, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,917.40, down 17.10 points, or 0.14 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also traded marginally lower.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services fell the most while buying was witnessed in Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty.

Wipro, ONGC, UPL, GAIL India and Coal India led the decline among Nifty50 constituents while Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries and Titan Company were the top index gainers.

The share price of Wipro declined over 6 percent as brokerages believe that though the growth has recovered, bridging the gap versus peers could take time. Most brokerages are bearish on the stock,

The IT major reported a dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent at $1,992.4 million in Q2FY21 as against $1,921.6 million, QoQ. The company approved a share buyback of up to 23.75 crore equity shares worth Rs 9,500 crore via a tender offer at Rs 400 per share.

Globally, Asian equities slipped on Wednesday as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an impasse in US fiscal aid package talks soured risk appetite, while the greenback held on to gains as demand firmed for safe-harbour assets, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent while Australia's benchmark index was off a touch and South Korea stumbled 0.7 percent.