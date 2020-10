The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Friday following a muted trend in Asian peers amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.08 percent, or 29.97 points, higher at 39,779.82, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,678.45, up 7.65 points, or 0.07 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the frontline indices with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.72 percent and 0.58 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, buying was witnessed in Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Realty, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto while Nifty Financial Services was trading in the red.

Wipro, IOC, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Life were the Nifty50 top gainers, while PowerGrid Corporation, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

The share price of Vodafone Idea gained over 3 percent after the company’s net loss in Q2FY21 narrowed to Rs 7,218.2 crore from Rs 50,897.9 crore, YoY. The average revenue per user (Arpu) increased to Rs 119 from Rs 107 in Q2FY20 and Rs 114 in Q1FY21.

On the global front, a gauge of Asian shares fell for a third straight session on Friday as jitters over upcoming US presidential elections and fears that the global economic downturn will persist enveloped markets, though the index was still set to end the month higher, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan was last down 0.3 percent, on track to the end the week 1.3 percent lower after four straight weeks of gains.