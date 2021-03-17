  • SENSEX
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat on mixed global cues; banks, metals drag; IT stocks gain

March 17, 2021

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded marginally lower.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG gained, while banks, metals, auto and pharma indices dragged.
Published : March 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST

