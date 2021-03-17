Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat on mixed global cues; banks, metals drag; IT stocks gain

Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Wednesday following mixed global cues as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s meet.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.14 percent, or 72.06 points, higher at 50,436.02, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,946.55, up 36.10 points, or 0.24 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded marginally lower.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG gained, while banks, metals, auto and pharma indices dragged.

ITC, Larsen & Toubro, GAIL India, Tech Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were the Nifty50 top gainers, while BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, ONCG and Asian Paints were the top losers.

Shares of BEML gained over 2 percent after the company received orders worth $23 million from Cameroon, Bangladesh for construction equipment.

Bharat Forge stock price added over a percent after the company said it intends to undertake an electric vehicle (EV) business through a special purpose vehicle, which would be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. As an initial step, the company will acquire the newly formed group firm Kalyani Powertrain Pvt Ltd (KPPL).

Meanwhile, in Asia, stocks were lower on Wednesday following a sell-off in US stocks, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s meeting and whether the central bank will maintain near-zero interest rates amid the economy’s post-pandemic recovery.