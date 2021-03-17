Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat on mixed global cues; banks, metals drag; IT stocks gain Updated : March 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded marginally lower. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG gained, while banks, metals, auto and pharma indices dragged. Published : March 17, 2021 09:38 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply