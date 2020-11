The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat amid a mixed trend in the Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.15 percent, or 65.29 points, higher at 44,325.03, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,012.05, up 25.05 points, or 0.19 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investors will focus on the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the second quarter of FY21 to be released today. A CNBC-TV18 Poll shows that the Indian economy is likely to contract by 8.9 percent during this period.

Barring Nifty IT, all the other sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Pharma.

NTPC, GAIL India, Tata Motors, Britannia Industries and Asian Paints were the Nifty50 top gainers, while PowerGrid Corporation, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the top losers.

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions rallied over 4 percent after Tube Investments of India acquired a controlling interest in the company via allotment of equity shares and warrants.

Globally, Asian shares stalled near record highs on Friday as investors weighed renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recovery quicker than their Western peers, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.11 percent but remained with striking distance of a life-time peak touched this week. Australian shares were down 0.56 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.12 percent in choppy trade.

Shares in China rose 0.37 percent after data showed Chinese industrial profits hit a nine-year high. South Korean stocks also rose 0.05 percent.