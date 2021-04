The Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Thursday following mixed cues from Asian peers. Concerns also loom over the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.06 percent, or 31.29 points lower at 48,512.77, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,522.40, up 17.60 points, or 0.12 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, traded higher.

Gains were witnessed in metals, banks and FMCG indices, while Nifty IT fell the most followed by Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty.

Hindalco Industries, ONGC, UP, Tata Steel and NTPC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Eicher Motors were the top index losers.

Shares of Infosys fell over 4 percent after the IT major’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 2.3 percent QoQ to Rs 5,076 crore, while revenue rose 1.5 percent QoQ to Rs 26,311 crore.

Meanwhile, in Asia, shares were on the backfoot on Thursday following mixed cues from Wall Street where a sharp sell-off in the largest bitcoin exchange Coinbase hit tech shares while the dollar index struggled near one-month lows, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan paused after two straight days of gains. It was last at 690.53, a long way from a record high of 745.89 touched in February. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 percent while South Korea’s KOSPI index was up a tad.