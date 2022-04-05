Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat tracking mixed global cues; oil prices rally

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday tracking mixed global cues.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 20.30 points or 0.03 percent at 60,591.44, and the Nifty was up 4.90 points or 0.03 percent at 18,058.30. About 1,795 shares have advanced, 366 shares declined, and 67 shares are unchanged.

NTPC, Sun Pharma, M&M, Powergrid, Maruti, TCS, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, L&T and Titan were the top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack. Bajaj twins, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, and Ultractech Cement, meanwhile were the top laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were, however, in the positive territory, up to 0.7 percent higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Auto gained the most - up 1.10 percent, while FMCG, IT, Media, Metal and Pharma were other major gainers. Nifty Bank, however, slid 0.55 percent while Financial services was down 0.72 percent.

SBI Cards was down 4 percent after private equity firm Carlyle Group said it will sell its entire stake in the company for as much as Rs 2,558 crore.

Global Markets

US shares ended the session higher led by a rally in tech stocks. On Wall Street, Nasdaq lead gains and settled 271.05 points or 1.9 percent higher and Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points or 0.8 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.09 percent, the Shangai index was up 0.9 percent whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 2.1 percent in morning trade.

Oil futures rose in early trading on Tuesday as the potential for more sanctions following alleged war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine added to concerns about supply disruptions, while Iran nuclear talks stalled. Brent crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5 percent, to $109.11 a barrel.