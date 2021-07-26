Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat as Asian peers weaken; RIL, ICICI Bank in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday amid a weak trend in Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.02 percent, or 9.46 points higher at 52,985.26. The Nifty50 index opened at 15,849.30, down 6.75 points, or 0.04 percent.

Broader markets, midcap and smallcap indices opened marginally lower.

Banks and financials opened lower while all the other indices were trading in the green. Nifty Media surged nearly 2 percent.

Divi's Labs, Tata Consumer, Cipla, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers in the opening session. UPL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

Globally, Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong US corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street.

That dragged MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.4 percent to its lowest since early January. Japan's Nikkei did bounce 1.4%, but that was off a seven-month low.

In contrast, Nasdaq futures were steady near historic highs, but S&P 500 futures eased slightly. Eurozone's EUROSTOXX 50 futures and Britain's FTSE futures both dipped 0.5 percent.

-With inputs from Reuters