The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.10 percent, or 53.34 points higher at 51,476.22, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,437.75, up 2.10 points, or 0.01 percent.

Among broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 traded higher, while the Nifty Midcap100 traded flat.

ITC, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and TCS were the Nifty50 top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Motors, L&T and Eicher Motors were the top index losers.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty saw most gains, and selling was seen in auto and pharma indices in the early morning session.

The share price of Bank of Baroda fell over 1 percent after the lender posted a net loss of Rs 1,046.5 crore in Q4FY21 against a profit of Rs 506.59 crore, YoY. Net interest income rose 4.5 percent to Rs 7,106.62 crore from Rs 6,798.18 crore, YoY.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded mixed in Monday morning trade after China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for May came in at 51.0, a slight decrease from the previous month’s reading of 51.1.