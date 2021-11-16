Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Metal, Auto gain

Domestic stock market indices opened flat with negative bias during trading on Tuesday amid mixed Asian cues and selling in metals and financial counters.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was down 59.76 points or 0.10 percent at 60,658.95, dragged by Tata Steel, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, and Asian Paints.

The Nifty was down 23.75 points or 0.13 percent at 18,085.70 while the broader MidCap and SmallCap indices on the BSE rose up to 0.2 per cent.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was up 0.4 per cent while the Nifty Financial Services index was down 0.5 per cent. Nifty Auto added 0.72 percent while Metal added 0.87 percent.

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday, as relief in China's property sector supported sentiment while investors also kept a close eye on a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Biden and Xi Jinping opened their closely-watched talks warmly, with both leaders stressing their responsibility to the rest of the world to avoid conflict

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as a rebound in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised concerns over demand amid the expectation that supply will rise, while some in the market still fear the US may release crude reserves to stop a rally in gasoline prices.