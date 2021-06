The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Tuesday following a mixed trade in the Asian peers.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.19 percent, or 100.21 points higher at 52,428.72, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,773.90, up 22.25 points, or 0.14 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100, traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, gains were seen in Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG while selling was witnessed in metals, pharma and financials.

NTPC, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, while SBI Life, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Shree Cement and JSW Steel were the top index losers.

The share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained over 2 percent after the company and Indiabulls Commercial Credit entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with the Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.

On the global front, Asian stocks opened higher on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of a record high overnight gauge of global equity markets, with investors hoping for inflation and monetary policy clues later in a week full of key central bank meetings and data points, said a Reuters report.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.32 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.35 percent, as the country revised first-quarter data showing the economy shrank at a slower pace than initially reported.

MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.11 percent, following the path taken by its All-Country World Index, which advance 0.1 percent on Monday, hitting its sixth record close in seven days.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened up 0.4 percent while China’s benchmark CSI300 Index opened flat.