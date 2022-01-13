Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Infosys, TCS up 1.5%

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on flat note as losses in Wipro and private banks were offset by strength in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services after the technology firms logged strong third-quarter numbers and projected tech spending to continue.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.06 percent to 18,224.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.06 percent to 61,195.93. Tech giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services jumped 1.5 percent each and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Infosys on Wednesday lifted its revenue outlook for the financial year to end-March 2022, while TCS reported a 12.3% rise in quarterly profit. However, peer Wipro slid 4 percent and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index after it posted a near flat net profit.

Private sector lenders also weighed on the markets, with Nifty's private bank index falling 0.45 percent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 533.15 points or 0.88 percent higher at 61,150.04. Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty climbed 156.60 points or 0.87 percent to end at 18,212.35.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Wednesday reported a 12.2 per cent jump in December quarter net profit at Rs 9,769 crore, while Infosys registered a near 12 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 5,809 crore. Meanwhile, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, almost flat compared to the year-ago period.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1.4 percent in November, as most components like manufacturing, electricity, mining, primary goods, and consumer durables witnessed a slowdown.