Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; FMCG, IT stocks gain; banks under pressure

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Gains in auto, metals and IT stocks were countered by selling in banking and financial stocks.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.11 percent, or 60.17 points higher at 52,795.76, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,807.50, down 7.20 points, or 0.05 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices opened higher.

Among sectoral indices, gains were seen in Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG, while banks and financial services declined in the early morning session.

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, UltraTech Cement and Britannia Industries were the Nifty50 top gainers, while JSW Steel, Infosys, Grasim Industries, SBI and Coal India led the losses.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company fell over 1 percent after Standard Life sold stake in the company,

Globally, Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday on concerns new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery even as robust momentum in the United States prompts the Federal Reserve to contemplate a quicker exit from accommodative policy, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.11 percent lower, hovering near recent highs, though momentum has stalled as some countries re-impose lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta virus variant.