The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday dragged by selling in banking and financial stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.01 percent, or 2.82 points lower at 49,743.39, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,882.65, up 8.85 points, or 0.06 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the smallcap and midcap indices trading higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Metal index saw most gains followed by IT, FMCG, pharma and auto indices, while banking and financial services indices were under pressure.

On the Nifty50, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Hindalco Industries and PowerGrid Corporation were the top gainers, while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and L&T were the top losers.

Meanwhile in Asia, shares were mostly lower in Friday morning trade even after the S&P 500 on Wall Street closed at yet another record high overnight.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25 percent lower.