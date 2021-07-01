Home

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex opened 0.30 percent, or 155.79 points higher at 52,638.50, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,755.05, up 33.55 points, or 0.21 percent.

    Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; auto stocks gain
    The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a positive bias on Thursday led by gains in auto and financial stocks amid mixed global cues.
    At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.30 percent, or 155.79 points higher at 52,638.50, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,755.05, up 33.55 points, or 0.21 percent.
    Broader markets traded mixed as the Nifty Smallcap100 index gained, while Nifty Midcap100 declined.
    Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank rose. Selling was seen in IT and realty indices.
    On the Nifty50, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Tata Motors led the gains while Infosys, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Wipro were the top index losers.
    The share price of Vodafone Idea declined 10 percent after the company’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,022.8 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,532.1 crore and revenue fell 11.8 percent to Rs 9,607.6 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore, QoQ.
    On the global front, Asian stock markets declined in Thursday morning trade as investors reacted to the release of Chinese economic data. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.29 percent lower.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,227.15 93.30 2.26
    M&M792.65 14.95 1.92
    Tata Motors343.70 4.10 1.21
    Hero Motocorp2,935.80 33.20 1.14
    Eicher Motors2,703.45 32.30 1.21
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.32500.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.1250-0.0290-0.03
    Pound-Rupee102.7860-0.0320-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6689-0.0001-0.01
