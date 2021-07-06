Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; auto, banks gain

The Indian equity indices opened on a flat note on Tuesday following mixed cues from global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.01 percent, or 5.15 points lower at 52,874.85, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,813.75, down 20.60 points, or 0.13 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices are up 0.60 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

Gains are seen in auto, metals, financials and banking indices, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma are trading flat in the early morning session.

ONGC, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement are the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products and Reliance Industries are the top index losers.

The share price of NMDC fell over 2 percent after the government proposed to sell a 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share.

Globally, most Asian share markets traded a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector, said a Reuters report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 percent.