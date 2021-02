The Indian equity benchmark indices opened flat with a negative bias on Thursday amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.09 percent, or 43.50 points lower at 50,212.25, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,789.05, up 0.90 points, or 0.01 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained over 0.25 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal saw the most gains, while Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Pharma slipped in the red.

ONGC, M&M, Hindalco Industries, Hero Motors, and GAIL were the Nifty50 top gainers, while HDFC, ICICI, Axis, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

On the global front, US stocks trod water in choppy trading on Wednesday after two days of sharp gains. Stocks in APAC too dipped following the US stocks — Nikkei shed 0.64 percent while Topix slipped 0.18 percent and Kospi declined 1.13 percent. Stocks in Australia slid 0.72 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares, sans Japan, traded 0.22 percent lower in early morning trade.