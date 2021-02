The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record levels on Friday led by gains in bank and auto stocks, ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement and amid positive momentum in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.82 percent, or 417.10 points higher at 51,031.39, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,952.60, up 56.95 points, or 0.38 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained over 0.80 percent each.

All the sectoral indices were trading in green led by Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services.

SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement, and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Asian Paints, UPL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.

On the global front, Wall Street's main indices rose and Asian stocks followed suit, as corporate earnings and signs of pandemic relief package in the US boosted the markets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, sans Japan traded 0.37 percent higher. Shares in Australia rose as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.84 percent. Shares in China were up 0.36 percent while Japan's Nikkei added 1.04 percent.