The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record levels on Wednesday led by gains in pharma and auto stocks amid positive momentum in the global markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.87 percent, or 433.34 points higher at 50,231.06, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,754.90, up 107.05 points, or 0.73 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained over 0.2 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG saw the most gains, while Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT and Nifty Media slipped in the red.

Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, IOC and Axis Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Grasim Industries, Shree Cement, Reliance Industries, UPL and TCS were the top losers.

The share price of Tata Motors rallied 6 percent after the company valued its passenger vehicle business at Rs 9,417 crore. The company has called a meeting of the secured creditors and its shareholders on March 5 to consider and approve the transfer of the passenger vehicles business unit to TML Business Analytics Services Ltd as a going concern on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration of Rs 9,417 crore.

On the global front, Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Wednesday as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programmes accelerated, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51 percent. Australian stocks jumped by 1.12 percent. Shares in China fell 0.06 percent. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.66 percent. Shares in Seoul rose by 0.44 percent.