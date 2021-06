The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record high levels on Tuesday led by across-the-board gains amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 200.3 points higher at 52,751.83, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,866.95, up 55.10 points, or 0.35 percent.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty.

Adani Ports & SEZ, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and ONGC were the Nifty50 top gainers while JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, UPL, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors were the top index losers.

Globally, Asian markets were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, while Australian stocks gained. The Nikkei 225 in Japan added 0.82 percent while the Topix index advanced 0.54 percent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.09 percent. The Shanghai composite declined 0.3 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9 percent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.12 percent lower.