Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record highs; pharma, metal stocks lead; IT under pressure

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at fresh record highs on Friday led by gains in pharma and metal stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.16 percent, or 85.55 points higher at 53,244.40, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,958.35, up 34.15 points, or 0.21 percent.

Market gains were broad-based as the smallcap and midcap indices also traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Pharma index saw the most gains, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty indices, while IT and private bank indices were under pressure in the early morning session.

HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Hindalco Industries, BPCL and ITC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IOC, Wipro and Eicher Motors were the top index losers.

The share price of Tata Elxsi fell over 2 percent after the company reported a lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.

Globally, Asian shares headed lower on Friday as profit-taking in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC, despite record profits, weighed on other tech firms and broader risk sentiment, while a more dovish US rates outlook kept bond yields near multi-month lows, said a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.35 percent.

Gold prices climbed to a one-month peak on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed investor fears by reassuring that he was in no rush to tighten policy, lifting the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,832.23 per ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion hit a peak of $1,833.65, its highest since June 16. US gold futures climbed 0.4 percent to $1,832.90.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell a third day on Friday as supply concerns continued to haunt the market, with OPEC likely to add more barrels amid expectations that demand is returning as more countries recover from the pandemic, the Reuters report added.

Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $73.27 a barrel and is heading for a 3 percent decline this week after two days of heavy declines. US crude fell 12 cents, 0.2 percent, to $71.53 a barrel, and is on track for a decline of about 4 percent this week.