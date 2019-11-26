Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs led by metal and banking stocks; Tata Steel, Yes Bank top gainers

Indian shares opened on record highs on Tuesday led by banks and metal stocks as broader Asian markets gained on hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 195 points high at 41,084, while the Nifty50 index was trading 47 points higher at 12,120.

BSE Sensex surged as much as 167 points to hit a new high of 41,056.31 against its previous high of 40,931.71, hit on Monday. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index jumped 55 points to rise to 12,128, as against its previous high of 12,103 it reached on June 3 this year.

Among broader markets, both Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were trading over 0.4 percent each.

Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Hindalco, Infosys, and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on Nifty, while Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Zee, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.

All sectoral indices except Nifty Media were positive for the day. Nifty Metal rose the most, up 0.8 percent, while, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma also rose around 0.5 percent each. All banking and Financial indices were also up 0.4 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Media fell 0.3 percent for the day.

Globally, Asian stocks rose as an apparent olive branch from Beijing in trade talks with Washington added to other recent signs of progress, fuelling a rally in Wall Street's main benchmarks to record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent. Australian shares were up 0.59 percent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.78 percent.