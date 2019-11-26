Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs led by metal and banking stocks; Tata Steel, Yes Bank top gainers
Updated : November 26, 2019 09:30 AM IST
Indian shares opened on record highs on Tuesday led by banks and metal stocks as broader Asian markets gained on hopes of progress in the US-China trade talks.
BSE Sensex surged as much as 167 points to hit a new high of 41,056.31 against its previous high of 40,931.71, hit on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index jumped 55 points to rise to 12,128, as against its previous high of 12,103 it reached on June 3 this year.
