Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday following gains in Asian peers on announcement of economic stimulus measures globally. At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.61 percent, or 172.59 points higher at 28,460.82, while the Nifty50 index opened at 8,284.45, up 21.00 points, or 0.25 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmark indices and supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 0.55 percent and 1.03 percent respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Meta, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG rallied 3 percent each followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT.

GAIL India, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, PowerGrid Corporation of India and JSW Steel led the gains among Nifty constituents while HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Titan Corporation were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Asian shares staged a rare rally on Friday as Wall Street eked out gains, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record, though the panicked rush into US dollars suggested the crisis was far from done.

