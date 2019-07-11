In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty gain in line with Asia; metal stocks advance

Updated : July 11, 2019 10:03 AM IST

The Sensex started 178 points higher, or 0.46 percent up, at 38,736 in initial trade led by positive global cues.
The Nifty also started above 11,550, rising 52 points, or 0.45 percent.
The Nifty MidCap index gained 101.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,044.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty gain in line with Asia; metal stocks advance
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings

GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings

US House passes bill removing country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit

US House passes bill removing country cap on Green Card, Indian H-1B visa holders to benefit

Government says there's a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers

Government says there's a shortage of nearly 1,500 IAS officers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV