Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty gain in line with Asia; metal stocks advance
Updated : July 11, 2019 10:03 AM IST
The Sensex started 178 points higher, or 0.46 percent up, at 38,736 in initial trade led by positive global cues.
The Nifty also started above 11,550, rising 52 points, or 0.45 percent.
The Nifty MidCap index gained 101.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,044.
