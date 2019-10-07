#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat on mixed cues; Yes Bank, HDFC Bank lead gains

Updated : October 07, 2019 10:18 AM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex gained over 180 points, or 0.48 percent, to 37853.80 in initial trade.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 rose just over 21 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,196.
Broader market indices traded flat with the Nifty MidCap 100 index up by just 0.02 percent.
