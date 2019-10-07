Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat on mixed cues; Yes Bank, HDFC Bank lead gains
Updated : October 07, 2019 10:18 AM IST
The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex gained over 180 points, or 0.48 percent, to 37853.80 in initial trade.
The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 rose just over 21 points, or 0.19 percent, to 11,196.
Broader market indices traded flat with the Nifty MidCap 100 index up by just 0.02 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more