Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat; Godrej Properties tanks 10%; auto, IT stocks under pressure

Indian shares opened on a flat note on Friday, tracking mixed global cues. The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex opened 0.22 percent higher or 130 points up at 58,918. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 was up just 0.17 percent or 30 points to trade at 17,590. Broader market index Nifty MidCap 100 started in the red, down 0.02 percent at 30,667, while banking gauge, Nifty Bank, added 118 points or 0.30 percent to start at 39,128.

Among gainers, ONGC, Titan, ITC, L&T and M&M surged up to 1.79 percent.

Among laggards, auto stocks traded under pressure with Hero MotoCorp falling almost a percent. Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki also traded in the negative.

IT stocks also traded lower with Wipro shares down almost a percent. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Tech Mahindra also traded in the red.

The crude oil price is at $90 per barrel for the US crude and the Brent is trading at $91.5 per bbl. This is the seventh weekly gain for the crude oil prices and has seen 26 percent of gains in the last seven weeks for the crude prices.

Asian share markets were mixed on Friday after the routs in the Wall Street led by Facebook owner Meta's stock. Concerns over monetary tightening further contributed to the market volatility. Amazon's strong earnings helped contain the fall in technology shares to some extent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.027 percent to 27,233.83, while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.89 percent to 2,732.75 at 8:49 am. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 2.6 percent to 24,414.66, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.16 percent to 7,066.60. Chinese markets remained closed on Friday for Lunar New Year holiday.

Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge following a disappointing earnings forecast that shook the global tech landscape.

On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty buckled under heavy selling pressure as investors pocketed gains in IT, finance and bank stocks after three sessions of robust gains. The Sensex had plunged 770.31 points or 1.29 percent to finish at 58,788.02. Similarly, the Nifty lost 219.80 points or 1.24 percent to close at 17,560.20.

India added 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.