Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty flat after starting at record highs; smallcaps outperform Updated : December 17, 2020 09:52 AM IST Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty pared Thursday's opening gains, tracking the mixed trends in Asia. At 9:15 am, the Sensex started 0.23 percent, or 107.86 points, higher at 46,774.32, while the Nifty50 index opened at 13,713.55, up 30.85 points, or 0.23 percent.