Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open with deep cuts, down over 2% on downbeat global sentiments

By CNBC  IST (Published)
Indian equity benchmark indices opened trade on Monday with deep cuts on the back of Brent Crude trading at $130 a barrel and downbeat global sentiments. Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Hindalco, up to 2.5 percent were among a handful of stocks that began trade in the positive territory.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened trade on Monday with deep cuts on the back of oil prices surging more than 10 percent and downbeat global sentiments.
At 09:16 am, the Sensex was down 1,326.62 points or 2.44 percent at 53,007.19, and the Nifty cracked 357.40 points or 2.20 percent to 15,888. About 561 shares have advanced, 1,588 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
On the Sensex, ICIC Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, L&T, and Asian Paints, down up to 5 percent were the top laggards while on the Nifty, Eicher Motors, Britannia, and Tata Motors traded down as well.
Also Read:
Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Hindalco, up to 2.5 percent were among a handful of stocks that began trade in the positive territory.
Losses spread across the broader markets with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping 2.3 percent each.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, Auto and Realty indices were trading down 4 percent each.
Nifty IT was down 1.6 percent, while Nifty Metals was the only outlier in green, holding marginal gains.
Ukraine is set to ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.
Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.
"Not surprised the negativity that is coming from the news flow out of this crisis, the war crisis is likely to swing markets to extreme ends. Last night's stance that the Russian government has articulated is something which probably spooks the market, given the fact that this could probably go on for much longer than what was anticipated," said market expert Prakash Diwan.
"The market is going to keep on whipsawing. But of course, the essential thing is that you are seeing money getting pulled out in a very significant way and if that continues, you will probably see some much more significant damage on the larger indices as well," Diwan added.
(Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
