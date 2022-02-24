0

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall over 3% as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate; crude oil tops $100

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian benchmark equity indices on Thursday began trade with deep cuts after Russia ordered military operations in Ukraine and reports emerged of blasts in major Ukrainian cities.

Indian benchmark equity indices started trade on Thursday with deep cuts after Russia ordered military operations in Ukraine and reports emerged of blasts in major Ukrainian cities.
The BSE Sensex fell 1,320 points to 55, 911, while the NSE Nifty50 was at 16,695, down 370 points.
Oil prices soared and topped the $100 barrel mark for the first time since 2014.
All sectoral indices were bleeding with maximum losses in Nifty Realty, down 4 percent. PSBs, IT, Auto Metal were down up to 3.5 percent.
Among broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 2.8 percent, respectively. The overall breadth of the market was also negative with 2,578 declines against 270 advancing stocks on the BSE.
Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a blistering warning against Ukraine and authorised special military operations in Ukraine's Donbass region.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians. In a televised address early Thursday, Putin says the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a personal appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from entering Ukraine at an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday night.
 
 
