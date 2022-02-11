Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty fall on weak global cues; Zomato, PB Fintech tumble 6%

Indian shares opened sharply lower on Friday, February 11, amid weak global cues. Investor sentiment turned negative as rising inflation in the US raised fears of faster-than-expected rate hikes. The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex dropped 479 points to trade at 58,447, down 0.81 percent in early trade. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 shed 155 points, or 0.88 percent, to 17,451.
Among Nifty losers, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Dr Reddys Labs and Titan were the worst performers, down by up to 3 percent. Among gainers, BPCL, IOC, Hindalco, ONGC and Coal India gained almost by up to a percent. As many as 45 stocks in the Nifty traded in the red.
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, sees immediate support for the Nifty50 at 17,420 and resistance at 17,650.
Zomato shares were down over 6 percent after the online food deliver platform reported a loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 352.6 crore. Total revenue for the quarter rose 82.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
PB Fintech shares also tumbled over 6 percent with as many as 64.7 lakh shares (1.4 percent equity) worth Rs 534 crore changing hands at an average share price of Rs 822.
Equities in other Asian markets begin Friday in the red after a steep fall in Wall Street indices and a jump in US Treasury yields overnight. Red-hot US inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official trigger worries about a faster-than-expected tightening of policy.
