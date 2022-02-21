Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 4th trading session, open lower as global cues weigh

Following weak global cues, Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Monday extending losses for the fourth trading session.

At 9:16 am, the Sensex was down 228.26 points or 0.39 percent at 57,604.71, and the Nifty was down 77.50 points or 0.45 percent at 17,198.80. About 727 shares have advanced, 1476 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, HDFC, L&T, Ultratech Cement, Titan and Asian Paints were the top losers among the Sensex-30 shares while HDFC Life, Tata Consumer, UPL, Britannia, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and Shree Cement were the top laggards on Nifty.

Dr Reddy's, NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and TCS were the top gainers on the bourses, up to 0.8 percent higher.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the negative territory, down 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. India VIX - also known as the barometer of fear - was up by over 5 percent.

All the sectoral indices were deep in red led by losses in the Nifty Realty index, down over 2 percent. Nifty Bank, Auto, Metals, FMCG, Financials, Consumer Durables were all down a percent each.