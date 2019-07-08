In association with
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend losses as sell-off continues post budget; Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki fall sharply

Updated : July 08, 2019 10:15 AM IST

The Sensex shed over 400 points in the initial trade barely holding 39,050 level, while the Nifty slipped below 11,700.
HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, L&T and ICICI Bank were among the top drags on the BSE index.
The Nifty MidCap index dipped over 191 points, or 1.09 percent, to trade at 17,338.
