Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty extend losses as sell-off continues post budget; Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki fall sharply
Updated : July 08, 2019 10:15 AM IST
The Sensex shed over 400 points in the initial trade barely holding 39,050 level, while the Nifty slipped below 11,700.
HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, L&T and ICICI Bank were among the top drags on the BSE index.
The Nifty MidCap index dipped over 191 points, or 1.09 percent, to trade at 17,338.
