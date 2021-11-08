Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty erase opening gains; IndusInd down 10%

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened in the green on Monday - the first day of the new Samvat 2078.

The Sensex opened 300 points higher but soon trimmed gains to trade at 60,010.41, down 57.21 points or 0.10 percent lower. Nifty50 index opened higher at 17,993.05 but fell 37.05 points to 17,879.75. The broader market indices were trading lower as well.

Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Titan Company were top index gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Infosys were top Sensex draggers.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma fell two percent, while Bank fell 0.89 percent. Barring Auto, all indices were trading in the red.

More than 2,000 companies are scheduled to report financial results in the week starting November 8 including Mahindra & Mahindra, MRF, Petronet, Britannia, Aurobindo Pharma and IGL.

Official data on inflation and industrial production will be watched closely to assess the pace of recovery from the pandemic lows.

Asian shares were trading lower on Monday morning following China’s trade data released over the weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index lost 0.16 percent. Chinese blue chips were flat. And South Korea’s Kospi declined over 1 percent. Elsewhere, Australian shares declined over 0.16 percent.

Oil prices surged over 1 percent Monday after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a United States call to accelerate oil output. The US oil benchmark rose 1 percent to $82.12 and Brent crude futures surged to $83.49.