Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge up; Titan falls after rating downgrade

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started Thursday’s trade with modest gains amid largely positive global cues.
Broader markets fared better with the Nifty MidCap index outperforming, up by 0.33 percent.
Titan’s share fell over a percent in early trade after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating.
