Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge up; Titan falls after rating downgrade

Indian benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started Thursday’s trade with modest gains amid largely positive global cues. Trade sentiment will remain cautious a day ahead of the Union budget as the Street awaits more policy announcements.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden budget on Friday, also the first for the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The market expects the government to boost public spending to shore up demand to revive growth and job creation.

The Sensex traded at 39,929.04, up by almost 90 points, or 0.23 percent at 9.29 am. The Nifty was also up by 27.30 points, or 0.23 percent, to trade at 11,944.05.

Broader markets fared better with the Nifty MidCap index outperforming, up by 0.33 percent. The BSE MidCap index gained 0.20 percent.

Most sectoral indices advanced with Nifty PSU Banks among leading gainers, while BSE Metal was the worst performing among 5 falling indexes.

Titan’s share fell over a percent in early trade after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to "equal-weight" from "overweight" citing expensive valuations.

Apart from Titan, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco dipped by up to a percent among top Nifty losers, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, NGC, UPL, Eicher Motors and Dr Reddy's gained by up to 1.7 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock gained over half a percent on report that US-based Comcast may team up with Blackstone and James Murdoch's family office to buy stake from promoters.

The rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar on Wednesday at 68.82. The home currency had closed at 68.89 against the green back on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 390.18 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 0.16 percent to 6.83 percent from its previous close of 6.84 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.