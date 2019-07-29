Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge lower dragged by auto, metal stocks
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:55 AM IST
The BSE Sensex was down over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 traded near 11,250
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HCL Tech were major gainers.
Losers included Vedanta, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee, NTPC and HDFC Bank.
