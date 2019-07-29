Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge lower dragged by auto, metal stocks

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Monday but soon erased gains and traded marginally lower dragged mainly by metal and auto stocks. The overall trade sentiment remained cautious to negative as markets await US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision this week.

Yet another positive development is the fresh round of US-China trade talks in Shanghai beginning on Tuesday although a major breakthrough between the two countries is less likely.

At 9.52 AM, the BSE Sensex fell over 53 points, or 0.14 percent, at 37,829.13, and the Nifty50 was down 30.95 points, or 0.27 percent, at 11,253.35.

The Nifty MidCap was marginally lower by 0.09 percent in initial trade, but Bank Nifty outperformed. Barring FMCG and IT, all major indices were falling, most notably in auto, metal, pharma and energy counters.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HCL Tech were major gainers, while losers included Vedanta, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee, NTPC and HDFC Bank.

ICICI Bank shares surged 4.5 percent after the private sector lender reported profit in its June quarter results with brokerage firm Jefferies raising target price.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 120 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, selling by foreign portfolio investors continued unabated on account of multiple headwinds, including the super-rich tax announced in Budget 2019-20.

As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 14,382.59 from equities during July 1-26, but invested Rs 10,624.15 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net outflow to Rs 3,758.44 crore.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened at 68.93, down 3 paise from its Friday’s close of 68.89, against the US dollar.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were down 1.23 percent to 6.45 percent from its previous close of 6.53 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.