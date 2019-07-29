#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge lower dragged by auto, metal stocks

Updated : July 29, 2019 09:55 AM IST

The BSE Sensex was down over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 traded near 11,250
ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HCL Tech were major gainers.
Losers included Vedanta, Escorts, Bajaj Auto, Indiabulls Housing, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Hero Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee, NTPC and HDFC Bank.
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge lower dragged by auto, metal stocks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

ICICI Bank shares rise over 4% after reporting profit in Q1

Top brokerage calls for July 29: Jefferies raises TP on ICICI Bank; UBS maintains 'sell' on Bajaj Auto

Top brokerage calls for July 29: Jefferies raises TP on ICICI Bank; UBS maintains 'sell' on Bajaj Auto

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Dr Reddy's Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV