Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge higher; Zee Entertainment, L&T top gainers

Updated : November 21, 2019 09:52 AM IST

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Thursday amidst weak global cues.
Zee Entertainment on an intraday basis rallied 18.56 percent after Essel group sells 15 crore Zee shares at a Rs 304/share. 
At 9:35 am, the Sensex was trading 39.16 points or 0.10 percent lower at 40,615.97 while the Nifty50 index was trading at 11,981.35, down 17.50 points or 0.15 percent. 
