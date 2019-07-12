Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge higher ahead of inflation, IIP data; Bank, auto stocks drag

Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started Friday's trading with marginal gains ahead of key retail inflation and industrial production data due later today. Also, US trade officials will arrive in India today for a two-day visit for crucial trade negotiations.

Asian stocks traded mixed ahead of the release of China's June trade data and after US President Donald Trump said that China was not living up to promises it made on buying agricultural products from American farmers.

The BSE Sensex opened 58 points higher at 38,881 in the initial trade, while the Nifty reclaimed 10,600 after three sessions, rising over 19 points, to trade at 11,602.

The Nifty MidCap edged up 0.13 percent, rising 23 points, at 17,090. The Bank Nifty climbed 0.18 percent.

The BSE Metal, Auto, Telecom and Utilities were among leading gaining sectors with largely no major sector under pressure.

Among Nifty gainers, Yes Bank, UPL, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Infosys rose by up to 1.30 percent.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Bharti Infratel dipped by up to 1.40 percent.

Shares of Manpasand Beverages fell by another 5 percent after the company's promoter Dhirendra Singh pledged his entire 44.32 percent stake in the company along with other assets to avail Rs 100 crore loan for working capital needs.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were down 0.6 percent as the stock trades ex-dividend. Infosys shares traded flat ahead of its first-quarter results later in the day.

IndusInd Bank shares were marginally ahead of the private sector lender's Q1 results. It is the first time that the company will release consolidated numbers after its acquisition of Bharat Financial Inclusion. The loan growth is expected to be north of 30 percent.

Infosys shares also traded higher ahead of Q1 results today.

Meanwhile, the rupee open little changed against the US dollar on Friday, starting at 68.42.

In debt markets, the yields on the 10-year government bonds were up 0.62 percent to 6.53 percent from its previous close of 6.49 percent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.