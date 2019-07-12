Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge higher ahead of inflation, IIP data; Bank, auto stocks drag
Updated : July 12, 2019 10:16 AM IST
The BSE Sensex started 58 points higher at 38,881 in initial trade, while the Nifty reclaimed 10,600 after three sessions, rising over 19 points, to trade at 11,602.
Among Nifty gainers, Yes Bank, UPL, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Infosys rose by up to 1.30 percent.
Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Wipro and Bharti Infratel dipped by up to 1.40 percent.
