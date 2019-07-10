Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge cautiously higher; IndiGo slumps 13%, TCS falls 2%

Indian equity indices, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, edged higher on Wednesday on the back of gains in technology stocks such as Infosys and HCL Technologies.

The sentiment, however, remained fragile as overseas investors sold domestic stocks after the government hiked the long-term capital gain tax (LTCG) for FPIs in Union Budget

Over Rs 5 lakh crore of equity investor wealth got wiped out in the last two sessions as analysts felt that Budget lacked any stimulus measures to lift growth.

The BSE Sensex was down 103.77 points at 38,627.05 in initial trade and the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 11,517.90. At 9.44 am, the Sensex surged over 91 points to trade at 38,823 and the Nifty also added 26 points to trade at 11,582.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation plunged 13 percent after IndiGo co-founders sought the intervention of Sebi over alleged corporate misgovernance.

Index heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services shares also traded under pressure, dipping 2 percent as the first-quarter results disappointed the street.

In midcap space, Manpasand Beverages slipped 5 percent as another auditor resigned, while Zee Media shares slipped 2 percent as CARE reduced rating on its bank facilities.

Among sectoral gauges, BSE IT and Capital Goods were among the worst-performing sectors, while BSE Energy and Metal advanced. Broader markets were up with the Nifty MidCap index gaining by 0.23 percent. Bank Nifty surged 0.37 percent.

TCS, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance and Titan fell by up to 2 percent on NSE.

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ZEEL gained between 1 and 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Wednesday at 68.64 and touched a high and a low of 68.61 and 68.64 a dollar, respectively.