Market
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty edge cautiously higher; IndiGo slumps 13%, TCS falls 2%
Updated : July 10, 2019 10:14 AM IST
The BSE Sensex was down 103.77 points at 38,627.05 in initial trade and the Nifty50 fell 38 points to 11,517.90.
TCS, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance and Titan fell by up to 2 percent on NSE.
IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ZEEL gained between 1 and 1.5 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more