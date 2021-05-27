Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start with minor gains; BPCL top gainer

Indian shares opened Thursday's trade with minor gains as losses in financials offset buying in IT, metals and auto counters amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex started 0.22 percent, or 111.28 points, higher at 51,128.80, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,323.95, up 22.50 points, or 0.15 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded higher.

Among sectoral indices, the IT, metals, auto and pharma indices traded higher, while selling was seen in private banks and financial stocks in the early morning session.

BPCL, UPL, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and IOC were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HUL, Bajaj Fnserv, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were the top index losers.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rallied over 3 percent after the company reported Q4FY21 standalone net profit of Rs 11,940.13 crore as against Rs 2,777.62 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 98,755.62 crore from Rs 86,579.95 crore, QoQ. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 58 per equity share.

Globally, Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday and China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top, a Reuters report said.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5 percent at 691.76, still not too far from Wednesday’s high of 696.76, a level last seen on May 10. Chinese shares started weaker with the blue-chip index off 0.2 percent.