Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty start with minor gains; BPCL top gainer Updated : May 27, 2021 09:36:29 IST Indian shares opened Thursday's trade with minor gains as losses in financials offset buying in IT, metals and auto counters amid mixed global cues. Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices traded higher. Published : May 27, 2021 09:36 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply