Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty Bank hit lifetime highs; HCL Tech among top gainers

The Indian market opened higher on Monday with the Sensex and the Nifty Bank hitting record highs.

The Sensex opened 135.50 points or 0.33 percent higher at 41,145.21 while the Nifty50 opened at 12,116.35, up 29.65 points or 0.25 percent. Nifty Bank opened at 32,159, up 84.45 points or 0.26 percent, boosted by gains in YES Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank.

Nifty IT, too, was trading higher, up 0.63 percent.

YES Bank, HCL Technologies, UPL, IndusInd Bank and SBI were the Nifty50 top gainers while Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Indian Oil Corporation and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, along with Gujarat Gas, Navin Fluorine, TCI Express and IIFL Securities hit their 52-week highs.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical slipped nearly 3 percent intraday on Monday after the US FDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations to the company's Halol facility.

On the global markets' front, Asian shares moved higher as investors welcomed a trade agreement between Beijing and Washington over the weekend, but enthusiasm was capped by lingering scepticism about the deal and ongoing relations between China and the United States.

